Skoda Superb makes a grand return to Indian roads with a limited edition of 100 units. Priced at ₹ 54 lakh, the sedan features a powerful 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, luxurious interiors, and top-notch safety features.

In an eagerly anticipated return, Skoda Superb graces Indian roads once again, marking a triumphant comeback for the Czech auto giant. The premium sedan, priced at ₹54 lakh (ex-showroom), has been reintroduced to the Indian market after a year, following the implementation of stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Skoda Superb re-enters the Indian scene as a completely built unit (CBU), with Skoda launching only 100 units of this elegant sedan, with deliveries slated to commence later this month.

Under the hood, the Superb boasts a formidable 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine, perfectly aligned with India's current emission standards. Paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox, this powerhouse generates an impressive 187 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Available in a limited variant, the Superb presents enthusiasts with a choice of three captivating exterior color options, including the all-new Rosso Brunello and Water World Green, along with the classic Magic Black.

Design-wise, the Superb retains its timeless appeal, featuring the iconic Skoda grille flanked by full LED headlights, complemented by LED fog lights and 18-inch Propus Aero alloy wheels. The LED taillights with dynamic turn indicators further enhance its allure, adorned with the distinguished Laurin & Klement insignia.

Skoda has lavishly upgraded the feature list on the new Superb, showcasing a sophisticated 10.2-inch digital driver display, a 9.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and tri-zone climate control, among other amenities. The electronically adjustable front seats, equipped with massage and memory functions, provide unparalleled comfort, while the two-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters adds a touch of sportiness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Safety remains paramount, with the Superb emerging as one of Skoda's safest offerings in India. Garnering top-notch safety ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests, it comes equipped with nine airbags, fatigue detection for drivers, 360-degree camera, Active Chassis Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Park Assist with Emergency Braking Assist, ensuring peace of mind for discerning buyers.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!