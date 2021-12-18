Automaker Skoda Auto on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire product range by up to 3 per cent from January 1, 2022. The company sells models like Kushaq, Kodiak, Octavia among others in the domestic market.

"The decision to increase prices from January 1, 2022, is a result of the rising input costs and increased operational costs," Skoda Auto Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.

Despite the macro-economic challenges, the company has worked to ensure that the customer impact in terms of the incremental price increase is minimal, he added.

There has been a steady increase in raw materials like steel, aluminum, copper, and precious metals over the last year prompting automobile manufacturers to raise model prices.

Already, various carmakers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Honda Cars have indicated to increase vehicle prices from next month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

