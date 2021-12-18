Skoda to increase car prices by up to 3% from New Year

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Automaker Skoda Auto on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire product range by up to 3 per cent from January 1, 2022. The company sells models like Kushaq, Kodiak, Octavia among others in the domestic market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The decision to increase prices from January 1, 2022, is a result of the rising input costs and increased operational costs," Skoda Auto Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Despite the macro-economic challenges, the company has worked to ensure that the customer impact in terms of the incremental price increase is minimal, he added.

Already, various carmakers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Honda Cars have indicated to increase vehicle prices from next month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.