Skoda unveils Karoq SUV 2021 with revamped design and engine. See details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Czech car maker, Skoda, has unveiled the revamped version of its SUV Karoq four years after its first appearance on road. It was the second most demanding car world over from Skoda under the SUV category. The facelift version brings more refined design language, the update brings sustainable materials, new technology and more efficient engines from the current EVO generation to the compact SUV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Czech car maker, Skoda, has unveiled the revamped version of its SUV Karoq four years after its first appearance on road. It was the second most demanding car world over from Skoda under the SUV category. The facelift version brings more refined design language, the update brings sustainable materials, new technology and more efficient engines from the current EVO generation to the compact SUV.

“With over half a million units sold, the Karoq is key to our brand’s success. To ensure that this will remain the case, we have developed it further: now sporting a fresher design and optimised aerodynamics along with state-of-the-art assistance systems and infotainment features. I am confident that this overall package will enable us to continue the KAROQ’s success story," Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“With over half a million units sold, the Karoq is key to our brand’s success. To ensure that this will remain the case, we have developed it further: now sporting a fresher design and optimised aerodynamics along with state-of-the-art assistance systems and infotainment features. I am confident that this overall package will enable us to continue the KAROQ’s success story," Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The wider, now hexagonal grille, slimmer headlights as well as tail lights, and aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels with black plastic Aero trim create fresh visual highlights in Karoq. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new wheels, rear window finlets and a new rear spoiler all improve the car’s aerodynamics while lowering its CO2 emissions. The interior features new upholstery which, as an option, can be made from sustainable materials. New technology – such as full-LED Matrix headlights and an expanded range of assistance systems – also debuts in the range.

Two diesels and three petrol engines deliver power outputs ranging from 81 kW (110 PS) to 140 kW (190 PS). The 2.0 TSI producing 140 kW is reserved for the Karoq Sportline and exclusively with all-wheel drive. The 2.0 TDI with an output of 110 kW is available with front- or all-wheel drive.