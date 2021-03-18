Skoda has finally unveiled the new mid-size SUV Kushaq in India. The car was first introduced as Vision IN concept at the Auto Expo in 2020. The company introduced the official name in January this year.

The Kushaq is the first model to be launched as part of the company’s India 2.0 product campaign, which will comprise a total of four vehicles from Skoda and Volkswagen. These cars will be produced locally in India and are based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit. Skoda Kushaq will be 95% localised in India and this will help the company price the car aggressively.

In terms of dimensions, the Kushaq comes with 2,651mm of wheelbase which will be longer than its competitors, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The longer wheelbase will also provide the car will more cabin space. In terms of length, the new Kushaq is 4.25 meters long. The SUV gets a ground clearance of 188mm. The Kushaq gets 385 litres of boot space.

The new SUV will be available in five colours including Carbon Steel, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Tornado Red and Honey Orange.

The Kushaq will rival Hyundai Creta

The new Kushaq will be available in two engine options that includes a 1.0-litre three-cyclinder TSI engine and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. Skoda has only introduced petrol engines with the Kushaq. The 1-litre engine produces 115PS of power and the 1.5-litre engine produces 150PS of power.

The company will be offering six-speed manual as well as a six-speed automatic transmission with the car. The SUV will also get a seven-speed DSG transmission.

On the interior, the Kushaq sports a 10-inch infotainment screen which has been positioned horizontally. The car gets a two-spoke steering wheel.





The Skoda Kushaq in Honey Orange colour

