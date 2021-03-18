The Kushaq is the first model to be launched as part of the company’s India 2.0 product campaign, which will comprise a total of four vehicles from Skoda and Volkswagen. These cars will be produced locally in India and are based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit. Skoda Kushaq will be 95% localised in India and this will help the company price the car aggressively.

