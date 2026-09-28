Skoda-Volkswagen to launch 4 new cars in India: Slavia facelift, Superb, Virtus and compact SUV

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India is preparing a fresh product offensive in the Indian market, with four key models planned across the Skoda and Volkswagen brands. The lineup will include the revamped Skoda Slavia, the facelifted Volkswagen Virtus, the updated Skoda Superb and an all-new Volkswagen sub-4-metre SUV, according to GaadiWaadi.

Changes will cover various parts of the lineup, including a new face for the family sedan, a new executive model and a locally built compact SUV. The Slavia and Superb have been officially unveiled by Skoda, while Volkswagen has confirmed a compact SUV for 2027. The facelifted Virtus will be introduced later this year and is currently undergoing testing.

1. Skoda Slavia facelift gets new tech Skoda's latest Slavia was revealed on 18 August 2026. Pre-bookings have opened, and the car will be available to customers during the festive season. Changes in the facelift include new LED headlamps, taillamps, sequential indicators, new alloy wheels and updated interior elements.

The biggest mechanical change is the new eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with the 1.0-litre TSI engine. The seven-speed DSG continues to be offered with the 1.5-litre TSI. New features include an AI-powered voice control system and a 10.1-inch infotainment display, along with a 360-degree camera.

2. Skoda Superb returns with diesel power

View full Image View full Image Superb exterior images and model visuals. ( Skoda )

Skoda is also launching the fourth-generation Superb in India. Expressions of interest are open, and deliveries will commence at the end of Q2 2027, the company states.

Laurin & Klement will be available as standard on the India-spec Superb and will be paired with a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that generates 150 hp and 360 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission. The diesel powertrain and L&K specification are confirmed on Skoda's official model page.

Also Read | Volvo Cars appoints Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer as CEO, to replace Håkan Samuelsson

3. Volkswagen Virtus facelift likely next

View full Image View full Image The existing Virtus image. ( Volkswagen )

Volkswagen is preparing a facelift for the Virtus. Test cars have been spotted in India, with changes expected to the front and rear design. The update is expected to bring new lighting elements, revised bumpers and additional features, according to V3Cars.

The current 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines are likely to remain in production. Autocar reported that the smaller engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, although Volkswagen has not officially confirmed the specifications yet.

Also Read | Nissan Pixo EV unveiled in Europe with 259km range; deliveries to begin in 2027

4. Volkswagen’s new compact SUV Volkswagen officially announced an all-new sub-4-metre SUV for India in 2027 on 21 August. Built on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, which is common to models such as the Taigun, Virtus and Skoda Kylaq, the SUV will be built locally.