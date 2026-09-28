Skoda-Volkswagen to launch 4 new cars in India: Slavia facelift, Superb, Virtus and compact SUV

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India is preparing a fresh product offensive in the Indian market, with four key models planned across the Skoda and Volkswagen brands. The lineup will include the revamped Skoda Slavia, the facelifted Volkswagen Virtus, the updated Skoda Superb and an all-new Volkswagen sub-4-metre SUV, according to GaadiWaadi.

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Changes will cover various parts of the lineup, including a new face for the family sedan, a new executive model and a locally built compact SUV. The Slavia and Superb have been officially unveiled by Skoda, while Volkswagen has confirmed a compact SUV for 2027. The facelifted Virtus will be introduced later this year and is currently undergoing testing.

1. Skoda Slavia facelift gets new tech Skoda's latest Slavia was revealed on 18 August 2026. Pre-bookings have opened, and the car will be available to customers during the festive season. Changes in the facelift include new LED headlamps, taillamps, sequential indicators, new alloy wheels and updated interior elements.

The biggest mechanical change is the new eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with the 1.0-litre TSI engine. The seven-speed DSG continues to be offered with the 1.5-litre TSI. New features include an AI-powered voice control system and a 10.1-inch infotainment display, along with a 360-degree camera.

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2. Skoda Superb returns with diesel power

Superb exterior images and model visuals.

Skoda is also launching the fourth-generation Superb in India. Expressions of interest are open, and deliveries will commence at the end of Q2 2027, the company states.

Laurin & Klement will be available as standard on the India-spec Superb and will be paired with a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that generates 150 hp and 360 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission. The diesel powertrain and L&K specification are confirmed on Skoda's official model page.

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3. Volkswagen Virtus facelift likely next

The existing Virtus image.

Volkswagen is preparing a facelift for the Virtus. Test cars have been spotted in India, with changes expected to the front and rear design. The update is expected to bring new lighting elements, revised bumpers and additional features, according to V3Cars.

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The current 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines are likely to remain in production. Autocar reported that the smaller engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, although Volkswagen has not officially confirmed the specifications yet.

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4. Volkswagen’s new compact SUV Volkswagen officially announced an all-new sub-4-metre SUV for India in 2027 on 21 August. Built on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, which is common to models such as the Taigun, Virtus and Skoda Kylaq, the SUV will be built locally.

Volkswagen has yet to reveal the name or powertrain of the SUV. However, given its platform-sharing relationship with the Kylaq, the 1.0-litre TSI could be one of the potential engine options. The car will be designed to focus on ownership costs, safety, efficient powertrains and localisation, the company states.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.