Slashed subsidies to cause e-two-wheeler sales to ebb

A JPMorgan report of 1 April on the Indian two-wheeler market said that the market share of EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) was being driven by the strength of their presence—distribution or dealership network in those areas. The report highlighted that an OEM like Ola Electric’s market share rose in relatively low-income markets like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan where its distribution network far exceeds its competition. Conversely, in mature markets like Maharashtra and Karnataka, it is in much closer competition with rivals Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, respectively (see chart).