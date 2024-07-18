Small, lean and lightweight: What is Suzuki's ‘energy minimization’ EV plan?
The first electrical vehicles containing lean batteries and efficient electric units will be launched in India in early 2025. The company aims to reduce the vehicle kerb weight (weight of a car without any occupant) by 100 kilograms over the next decade for its Indian and global markets.
Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), the parent company of India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, on Wednesday said it will develop small, lean battery packs with efficient and small electric units for its upcoming electric vehicles.