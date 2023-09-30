SML Isuzu hikes prices of truck, buses with effect from October 3. Details here
The price of school buses will increase by up to ₹2.45 lakh, whereas, the hike in other category of trucks and buses will be in the range of ₹20,000- ₹30,000, the company said.
Commercial vehicles maker SML Isuzu has decided to hike the prices of its truck and buses, with effect from October 3, in a bid to tide over the surge in input cost, a regulatory filing stated on September 30.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message