SML Isuzu suspends production at Punjab unit till January 15. Details here

The company blamed the Omicron surge for the production halt.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer, SML Isuzu on Monday suspended production at Punjab unit till January 15 due to rising Covid cases in the state. "The Company has decided to temporarily suspend production at its Manufacturing Plant, located at Village Asron, Distt. Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Punjab), effective from today i.e. Monday, 10th January 2022 to Saturday, 15th January 2022," the company informed the indices.

The company blamed the Omicron surge for the production halt. It further added that the suspension will likely impact the demand for school buses.

"The company is closely monitoring the current situation and ensuring customers' requirements and taking the appropriate actions as required," it said.

More detail awaited