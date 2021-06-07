New Delhi: Commercial vehicle manufacturer SML Isuzu has announced in a regulatory filing that it will stop production of its vehicles at the Punjab plant till 11 June in view of the lack of demand as well as supply issues.

According to the filing by the company, the Covid-19 pandemic and the second wave of the outbreak has impacted the sales and production of the vehicles. The company claims that demand for commercial vehicles has dropped, especially for school buses owing to lockdowns.

In the statement, the company said," Due to the ongoing pandemic situation and lockdowns enforced in most of the states, the company is still facing supply issues from some of its vendors/suppliers. Further, demand for commercial vehicles has been adversely impacted especially for the school buses due to the non-opening of schools/educational institutions."

"In view of the above situation, the company has decided to temporarily suspend production at its manufacturing plant (in) Punjab up to June 11, 2021," SML Isuzu said in the regulatory filing.

The company said it is closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate actions as required.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.