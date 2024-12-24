Ola Electric has introduced a one-of-a-kind S1 Pro Sona Edition electric scooter, adorned with 24-carat gold-plated accents. The luxurious model celebrates the company’s impressive sales growth and expansion into new markets, marking a significant milestone for the brand. However, the S1 Pro Sona Edition is not available for direct purchase. Instead, the exclusive scooter can only be acquired through a unique contest organised by Ola.

How to enter the contest The Sona Edition can be won via several creative methods. Enthusiasts can participate by sharing content on social media or engaging in in-store activities. Here are the key ways to enter:

Selfie with an Ola Store: Visit any Ola showroom, take a selfie outside the store, and post it on social media, tagging @OlaElectric and using the hashtag #OlaInMyCity. Scratch-and-Win at Ola Stores: On Christmas Day, visit an Ola store at 11:30 am to participate in a digital scratch card competition for a chance to win. Top Referrer Reward: Between 22nd and 31st December, the top referrers in Ola’s community will stand a chance to claim the gold-plated scooter. Luxurious design and features The S1 Pro Sona Edition stands out with its 24-carat gold plating on key components, including the brake levers, wheel rims, pillion grab rail, footpegs, and side stand. The exclusive model also features a gold-finished ‘OLA’ badge and the word Sona written in Hindi for a distinctive aesthetic.

Inside, the seat is upholstered in dark beige Nappa leather with gold stitching, enhancing its premium appeal. The scooter also includes a customised gold-themed interface in its MoveOS operating system, complete with a special ‘Sona’ mode and an elegantly designed dashboard.