Sneak peek: Mahindra's upcoming XUV.e8 electric SUV spotted in test prototype
Mahindra's XUV.e8 to be the first electric vehicle on the INGLO platform, set to launch in December 2024 with versatile features and fast-charging capability.
Mahindra has recently introduced the XUV400 Pro in the Indian market, signaling an expansion in their vehicle lineup. However, the brand is not stopping there, as they have ambitious plans for multiple new electric cars in India. The test prototype of the upcoming XUV.e8, an electric variant based on the XUV700, has been sighted at Mahindra's manufacturing facility.