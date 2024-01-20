Sneak peek: Mahindra's upcoming XUV.e8 electric SUV spotted in test prototype

Mahindra has recently introduced the XUV400 Pro in the Indian market, signaling an expansion in their vehicle lineup. However, the brand is not stopping there, as they have ambitious plans for multiple new electric cars in India. The test prototype of the upcoming XUV.e8, an electric variant based on the XUV700, has been sighted at Mahindra's manufacturing facility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The image reveals a strong resemblance to the previously showcased XUV.e8 prototype by Mahindra. Notably, the alloy wheels on the vehicle appear to be a fresh design, possibly altered for enhanced aerodynamics. Unfortunately, the rear of the SUV remains concealed in the image. The most noticeable alterations are found in the front, where a complete redesign of the bumper is evident. A new air dam and vertically stacked holes for the headlamps are prominent features in this updated design.

Mahindra's upcoming XUV.e8 is set to be the inaugural electric vehicle built on the innovative INGLO platform. The vehicle's dimensions are anticipated to be 4,740 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,760 mm in height, with a wheelbase measuring 2,762 mm. The scheduled launch for the Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected in December 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The INGLO platform is versatile and can serve as the foundation for vehicles ranging from 4.3 meters to 5 meters. Mahindra has strategically placed the wheels at the corners of the platform, with the battery pack integrated into the flat floorboard. This flat floor design ensures a comfortable travel experience for the three occupants on the rear bench.

Moreover, the platform accommodates two varieties of battery packs known as Blade and Prismatic. These battery packs will possess a capacity ranging from 60 to 80 kWh and boast a fast-charging capability of 175 kW. Notably, the battery can achieve an 80% charge in less than 30 minutes through fast charging. Mahindra will also incorporate Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, allowing the electric vehicles to share their charge with other electrical appliances or even other electric vehicles.

