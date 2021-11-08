Solar-powered electric vehicles are almost ready to hit the road

Aptera is planning several versions of its swoopy-looking two-seater, which, according to simulations described by the company, will be good for 250 to 1,000 miles on a single charge, depending on the size of the battery pack. A souped-up version of the vehicle is expected to come with roughly 24 square feet of solar cells, providing up to an estimated 40 miles worth of juice after a full summer day in the sun—and less if it’s cloudy or wintertime, Aptera says.