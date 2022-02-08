Soon, middle seat in cars will also need to have three-point seatbelts

Currently, only the front seats and two rear seats in most cars produced in the country have three-point seatbelts, which are also called Y-shaped belts. However, the centre or middle rear seat in these cars come equipped with only a two-point or lap seatbelt, similar to the ones provided in aircraft seats. MoRTH is likely to issue a notification in about a month, after which suggestions an d comments will be sought from the public.