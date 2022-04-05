Spinny, a full-stack used car buying and selling platform, has launched its luxury segment Spinny Max for buying and selling of used luxury cars. The platform marks the first used luxury cars offering that operates at a national scale and offers an assortment of over 500 cars - including marquees such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar and Land Rover with pan-India delivery service through 250 cities.

Spinny Max stocks well-maintained luxury cars and takes responsibility for the ownership experience including Money Back guarantee and one-year warranty. The benefits include inspection (250 different checks). Five days money back guarantee and continuous support from Spinny’s team come as standard benefits with every Spinny Max car.

Besides the new Spinny Max section on the Spinny app, customers in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai are being treated to bespoke luxury buying through well-informed concierges at three well-appointed Spinny Max Experience Centres.

The full-stack capabilities helps buying and selling of cars directly from home and with contactless and digital transactions. The entire procedure is designed to be an online-first experience, complete with all pertinent details and a 360-degree view of each luxury used car featured on spinny.com and Spinny App.

Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO, Spinny, said, “Spinny was founded on the principle that everyone deserves a quality car. Six years down the line, seeing young India’s aspirational consumption and its appetite for luxury vehicles, Spinny Max aims to create a niche in the market for luxury automobiles - making accessible luxury a reality for young men and women. Each car is thoroughly vetted and test drives and ownership are designed with highest levels of quality and support, keeping customer delight and simplicity in mind."

