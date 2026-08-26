Spinny expands beyond used cars with Nissan, MG Motor and Tesla partnerships

Spinny is expanding beyond used-car sales through partnerships with Nissan, JSW MG Motor India and Tesla, giving the Gurugram-based platform a larger role in new-car purchases, vehicle exchanges and the growing pre-owned EV market.

The tie-ups cover different parts of the car-buying cycle. Spinny will facilitate vehicle exchanges for Nissan and Tesla customers, while its agreement with JSW MG Motor India focuses on evaluating and selling certified pre-owned electric vehicles.

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The expansion comes as carmakers and used-car platforms increasingly seek to tap into the resale and exchange market, where the value of an existing vehicle can influence a customer's decision to buy a new one.

Nissan, Tesla customers can exchange existing cars Under the Nissan arrangement, customers buying a new vehicle can have their existing car evaluated through Spinny and exchange it as part of the purchase. The programme promises benefits of up to ₹75,000, with the company saying the exchange process can be completed in about 55 minutes.

Spinny will also support Tesla's Switch and Save programme, under which customers can sell their existing internal combustion engine vehicles when moving to a Tesla, including the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive.

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The financial terms of the partnerships were not disclosed.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: “At Nissan Motor India, we remain committed to creating greater value for both our customers and dealer partners through innovative and customer-centric solutions. Our collaboration with Spinny as a preferred exchange partner represents a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening our vehicle exchange ecosystem, enhancing the overall customer experience and contributing meaningfully to dealership growth.”

MG Motor tie-up targets India's pre-owned EV market Spinny's partnership with JSW MG Motor India is centred on the resale of electric vehicles, with a particular focus on battery health and vehicle condition.

The programme covers the MG Comet EV, MG Windsor EV and MG ZS EV. Spinny said vehicles sold through the programme will undergo battery health assessments and certification, along with its existing inspection and refurbishment process.

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Buyers will also receive OEM warranty continuity, fixed pricing and access to Spinny's five-day money-back guarantee.

The companies are targeting EV owners in 13 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

For sellers, the partnership introduces battery assessments as part of the valuation process, an increasingly relevant factor as India's used-EV market develops.

Spinny moves beyond the used-car market Spinny, which operates across more than 80 cities, has traditionally built its business around buying, refurbishing and selling used cars. The latest partnerships broaden that role by connecting the platform with new-car purchases and EV ownership.

The company said it will continue investing in EV diagnostics, battery assessment and refurbishment through its network of Integrated Restoration Centres.

According to the press release, Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny, said: “The future of automotive is not just about selling cars, but about building a more connected ownership ecosystem. At Spinny, we believe trust will be at the heart of that evolution. Our partnerships with Nissan, JSW MG Motor India and Tesla bring together OEM expertise and reach with our capabilities across buying, selling, evaluation and restoration, all with a sharp focus on customer experience and value.

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