Spy images of Citroen eC3 leak: Electric motor and other details revealed

Spy images of Citroen eC3 leak: Electric motor and other details revealed2 min read . 02:47 PM IST
- Citroen eC3 is likely to come with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system coupled with a digital instrument cluster and power windows.
French automobile company Citroen is reportedly working on the electric version of the C3 hatchback car. Spy images of the upcoming Citroen eC3 have appeared online. The company is expected to mount the charging outlet at the front fender of the electric car.
French automobile company Citroen is reportedly working on the electric version of the C3 hatchback car. Spy images of the upcoming Citroen eC3 have appeared online. The company is expected to mount the charging outlet at the front fender of the electric car.
The upcoming electric vehicle is rumoured to come powered by a 20-30kWh battery pack. It is expected to have a driving range of 200-250km on a single charge. Test mules of the Citroen eC3 were spotted at a charging station in India.
The upcoming electric vehicle is rumoured to come powered by a 20-30kWh battery pack. It is expected to have a driving range of 200-250km on a single charge. Test mules of the Citroen eC3 were spotted at a charging station in India.
Earlier this week, a model of Citroen eC3 was spotted featuring an orange hue. The design looked identical to the ICE C3 with split headlamps and square tail lamps. It will also feature steel wheels with covers and roof rails along with a dual-tone paint scheme.
Earlier this week, a model of Citroen eC3 was spotted featuring an orange hue. The design looked identical to the ICE C3 with split headlamps and square tail lamps. It will also feature steel wheels with covers and roof rails along with a dual-tone paint scheme.
Inside, the Citroen eC3 is likely to come with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system coupled with a digital instrument cluster and power windows. The electric car will come with height adjustable driver seat.
Inside, the Citroen eC3 is likely to come with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system coupled with a digital instrument cluster and power windows. The electric car will come with height adjustable driver seat.
As mentioned above, Citroen eC3 is the electric version of C3 that was launched in India in 2022. The hatchback is powered by two petrol engine options and two manual transmission choices. The 1.2-turbo engine comes mated to a six-speed MT, while its second version 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor is paired with a 5-speed MT unit.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
As mentioned above, Citroen eC3 is the electric version of C3 that was launched in India in 2022. The hatchback is powered by two petrol engine options and two manual transmission choices. The 1.2-turbo engine comes mated to a six-speed MT, while its second version 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor is paired with a 5-speed MT unit.
Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,606 tall with roof rails, 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. The vehicle comes with a 315 litres of boot space and has a relatively high ground clearance. The dashboard layout on C3 comes with a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, all-digital display, steering mounted controls and plenty of storage space makes it more interesting. It comes with a starting price of ₹5.71 lakh (ex-showroom).
Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,606 tall with roof rails, 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. The vehicle comes with a 315 litres of boot space and has a relatively high ground clearance. The dashboard layout on C3 comes with a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, all-digital display, steering mounted controls and plenty of storage space makes it more interesting. It comes with a starting price of ₹5.71 lakh (ex-showroom).
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards