Spy images of Citroen eC3 leak: Electric motor and other details revealed

Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,606 tall with roof rails, 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. The vehicle comes with a 315 litres of boot space and has a relatively high ground clearance. The dashboard layout on C3 comes with a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, all-digital display, steering mounted controls and plenty of storage space makes it more interesting. It comes with a starting price of ₹5.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

