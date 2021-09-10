Star of the Munich auto show? The push for faster electrification

The enthusiasm for accelerated timelines might also be considered Optik. The German national elections are less than three weeks away. After the Dieselgate scandal of 2015, and after the climate-aggravated floods and fires of 2021, European voters and parliaments are thoroughly disenchanted with auto makers. The EU wants to ban new-car tailpipe emissions by 2035. In Germany, the Green Party is thinking more like 2030; and it also wants to enforce a 130-kMh speed limit on the Autobahn. Already, about half of the price of a liter of petrol in Germany, France and Britain is tax.