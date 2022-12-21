Statiq launches fast EV charging station in Amritsar in partnership with Nexus Malls

“With our comprehensive outing experience combining food, fun, entertainment, and shopping , we take pride in being the entertainment and leisure lifeline of the cities we operate in. Our Amritsar mall is a particularly lively and vibrant destination for people of all tastes and preferences. With this partnership with Statiq, we wish not only to improve the mall-going experience of our EV-driving patrons, but also contribute to the emerging smart city vision of the authorities in general. The provision for cleaner and greener mobility is a part of that futuristic perspective and we are glad that by teaming up with Statiq, we are playing our part, Col. Mandeep Singh, Center Director Nexus Amritsar, said.

