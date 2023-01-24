NEW DELHI : Electric vehicle charging services provider Statiq on Tuesday announced its partnership with car-sharing marketplace Zoomcar to accelerate EV-based travel in the country, the company said in a statement.

Under this agreement, Statiq, along with Zoomcar, will enable EV owners to host on Zoomcar and earn additional income by sharing with guests.

“This collaboration will provide the much-needed impetus to the EV charging ecosystem. At the same time will increase the popularity of EVs among non-EV owners helping to foster a culture of clean mobility among the public. And as we set up more and more fast charging stations in the country, range anxiety will become a thing of the past for EV users," Akshit Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Statiq, said.

“At Zoomcar, we strive to be at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that can help shape the mobility industry. We are delighted to partner with Statiq to accelerate EV based shared mobility services and offer customer value proposition for our hosts. We’re confident that this partnership will provide both our host and guest customers with a hassle-free EV sharing experience,“ Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar said.

The company said that the Delhi NCR region will be a pilot for this agreement, and in time, it will be expanded to Mumbai and Bangalore, among others.

With this, EV owners would now be able to list their cars as hosts on Zoomcar, said the company.

Moreover, while Statiq backs up this adoption with its accessible, affordable, and reliable network of charging stations, this move is also expected to spur and accelerate increased EV adoption in the country, the company added.