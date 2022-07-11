Steel shares rise on hopes of tax relief; Q1 likely to face brunt of export duty

In May, the ministry increased export duty to 15% from zero on some steel products to increase domestic supply and reduce domestic prices. However, the export tax was expected to impact steel companies' supply of orders which further was to take a toll on their overall pipeline and hence earnings.
Steel shares witnessed a bull run on Monday as reports stated the government is likely to reconsider export duty on certain steel products. While buzz stirs hopes for some tax relief, however, the sector's first quarter of FY23 will face the shock of export duty.In May this year, the Finance Ministry imposed an export duty on iron and steel intermediates to increase domestic availability. However, the export tax was expected to impact steel companies' supply of orders which further was to take a toll on their overall pipeline and hence earnings. Shares of Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, and others closed on a bullish note.
Steel shares witnessed a bull run on Monday as reports stated the government is likely to reconsider export duty on certain steel products. While buzz stirs hopes for some tax relief, however, the sector's first quarter of FY23 will face the shock of export duty.In May this year, the Finance Ministry imposed an export duty on iron and steel intermediates to increase domestic availability. However, the export tax was expected to impact steel companies' supply of orders which further was to take a toll on their overall pipeline and hence earnings. Shares of Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, and others closed on a bullish note.
The Nifty Metal index climbed 94.35 points or 1.97% and closed at 4,893.90 on Monday. The index had touched an intraday high of 4,947.85. The majority of the stocks in the index recorded gains.
The Nifty Metal index climbed 94.35 points or 1.97% and closed at 4,893.90 on Monday. The index had touched an intraday high of 4,947.85. The majority of the stocks in the index recorded gains.
Tata Steel shares ended at ₹912.90 apiece up by 3.05%, while JSPL shares closed at ₹351.50 apiece up by 2.36%. JSW Steel shares finished at ₹576.10 apiece higher by 1.75%, and Jindal Stainless completed at ₹104.75 apiece up 1.4%. SAIL jumped 1.3% at ₹72.50 apiece. Hindustan Zinc was the top gainer at ₹271.50 apiece rising by 3.21% followed by Adani Enterprises up 3.12% at ₹2,364.50 apiece on the index.
As per media reports, the government is likely to abolish the 15% export duty on various steel products or reduce it to a certain percentage.
Centrum in their Q1FY23 preview report for the sector said, "this disrupted trade for 10-15 days and discouraged exports. This along with destocking at consumer’s level and deferred domestic demand led to falling in overall steel volumes by 22%-34% QoQ in Q1FY23."
On price hikes, the Centrum's report said, the price hikes taken in April and May helped to offset the fall in prices in June and average Q1FY23 steel prices were up 4-7% QoQ. Coking coal prices started falling from May-end and fell from $520 per tonne to $270 per tonne now. However, due to the lag effect, the average coking coal price should increase by $100-125 per tonne QoQ. Average Zinc prices were up 5% QoQ while Aluminium prices were down 11% QoQ.
For Q1FY23, Ashish Kejriwal, Senior Vice President and Kunal Kothar, Associate, Metals & Mining at Centrum said, "we expect steel producers to report a decline in EBITDA QoQ primarily due to lower volume and higher coking coal cost due to lag effect partially offset by an increase in realization."
The analysts added, "We observe post imposition of export duty and fall in global prices, HRC fell sharply by Rs9,100 per tonne to Rs60,200 per tonne and Rebar price by Rs7,700 per tonne to Rs58,800 per tonne as on June 2022 end. Although, average steel prices were up by 3-7% QoQ leading to higher realization by Rs2,400- 4,200 per tonne QoQ. The spot coking coal prices fell sharply in June 2022 leading average prices to fall in Q1FY23 (down $37 per tonne QoQ) but due to the lag effect, it should hit P&L by USD100-125 per tonne QoQ. Average iron ore prices were up by Rs150 per tonne QoQ."
"We expect due to lag effect in coking coal cost, EBITDA/t to decrease by ~Rs900-Rs5,600 QoQ for steel companies, with maximum reduction for JSW Steel (major impact of coking coal increase and lower increase in realisation) followed by SAIL and JSPL. Tata Steel is expected to report lowest fall in margins by Rs903 per tonne QoQ supported by higher realization in India business and increase in EBITDA/t from European business," the analysts added.
Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSPL, and Vedanta are Centrum's top picks in the sector.
The duo said, "We factor in lower realization, volume, and higher production cost for steel companies and reduce our EBITDA in range of 2-11% for FY23E. For FY24E, we reduce our estimate by average~4.5% for Tata Steel and ~4% for SAIL, while maintaining estimates for JSPL and JSW Steel. In Non-Ferrous, factoring lower commodity prices and higher thermal coal prices leading to increase in CoP, we reduce EBITDA estimate for Vedanta by ~28% in FY23E, and ~14% in FY24E, Hindustan Zinc by ~13% in FY23E and ~8% in FY24E. We have earlier cut Hindalco estimates (22nd June 2022) by 2.7% in FY23E and 5.5% in FY24E."
Meanwhile, ICICI Securities Research Analyst at Dewang Sanghavi has given a buy rating on Jindal Stainless and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL). He said post the levy of export duty, for the combined entity (JSL+JSHL), the company has given EBITDA/tonne guidance of ₹18000-20000 per tonne. (During FY22 the EBITDA per tonne of combined entity was at ₹27609 per tonne). Before the levy of export duty, for the combined entity (JSL+JSHL) export volume run-rate was 25000-30000 tonnes per month. Post the duty, the export volume run-rate has declined to 15000-16000 tonnes per month.
ICICI Securities analyst has given buy recommendation on JSL and JSHL with a target price of ₹125 apiece and ₹244 apiece respectively.