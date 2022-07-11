Steel shares rise on hopes of tax relief; Q1 likely to face brunt of export duty

Steel shares witnessed a bull run on Monday as reports stated the government is likely to reconsider export duty on certain steel products. While buzz stirs hopes for some tax relief, however, the sector's first quarter of FY23 will face the shock of export duty.In May this year, the Finance Ministry imposed an export duty on iron and steel intermediates to increase domestic availability. However, the export tax was expected to impact steel companies' supply of orders which further was to take a toll on their overall pipeline and hence earnings. Shares of Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, and others closed on a bullish note.

