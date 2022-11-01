Stella Moto, an electric two-wheeler company announces its entry in India

Stella Moto, a new electric two-wheeler company, is all set to enter the Indian two-wheeler market. It will be backed by the Jaidka Group in India, which has been in the EV space in India for over six years now.
Stella Moto manufactures electric three-wheelers in the passenger and cargo carrier segments. Stella Moto aims to introduce new and high-class electric two-wheelers and promises to keep the prices competitive too. The company will manufacture its electric scooters and motorbikes at its manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
Interestingly, the electric automobile maker is all set to launch its first electric scooter named ‘Buzz’, this month.
Speaking on the announcement, Gopal K Jaidka, Director of Jaidka Group, said, “We have always had a strong interest in the automobile sector and are excited to enter the electric two-wheeler space. We have spent the last few years developing a strong R&D and technology infrastructure to create purposeful, extremely safe and class-leading electric vehicles."
“We are now prepared to introduce electric vehicles-with the best range, quality features, and design in the country and beyond. We have been watching the EV space evolve over the last few years and have identified some gaps, which we intend to fill with our new product offerings and are confident will be appreciated by end users," adds Jaidka.
Stella Moto plans to open its retail outlets in major cities and has already appointed 55 authorised dealers, with the goal of opening 200 dealerships in the coming year. Additionally, the automobile maker plans to close the financial year 2023 with sales of over 10,000 EVs.
Till now, the company has two manufacturing units at Howrah, West Bengal and Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with manufacturing capacity of 20,000 vehicles per annum. It aims to expand its manufacturing set-up further to 1,00,000 units. The company aims to achieve 100 per cent localisation by 2024.
