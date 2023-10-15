Hello User
Stellantis, Ford furlough another 1,250 workers because of UAW strike

Reuters

Stellantis and Ford have announced they are laying off another 1,250 workers owing to the impact of United Auto Workers strike.

A United Auto Workers (UAW) union member wears a pin while picketing outside Ford's Kentucky truck plant after going on strike in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Luke Sharrett

Chrysler-parent Stellantis and Ford Motor said on Friday they will temporarily lay off 1,250 employees due to the impact of the United Auto Workers strike.

Stellantis said it now has 1,340 employees on temporary layoff in three states because of the four-week-old strike after announcing the layoff Friday of 700 employees at two plants in Indiana.

Ford said it is temporarily laying off another 550 employees after the UAW walkouts at its Kentucky Truck Plant and Chicago Assembly Plant.

Ford said that starting on Monday it will be laying off about 300 employees at an Ohio transmission plant and about 250 at four Michigan plants along with 12 in Chicago. In total, Ford has laid off 2,480 employees since the strike began on Sept. 15.

Ford has warned that a dozen facilities could be impacted by the strike of the Kentucky Truck plant, its largest factory worldwide.

Just over 34,000 UAW workers at the Detroit Three are on strike.

General Motors has about 2,300 employees on temporary layoff.

Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 06:42 AM IST
