Strong festive demand helped to grow sales volume in October, says M&M

To recall, Mahindra and Mahindra reported a year-on-year increase in net profit of ₹934 crore for the June quarter. This had come as a result of improvement in sales of tractors and passenger vehicles and the low base effect in the corresponding quarter when production and sales were impacted by the stringent nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the covid pandemic. The company had reported a net profit of just ₹39 crore in the year-ago period.

