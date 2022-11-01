Strong festive demand helped to grow sales volume in October, says M&M

As per the automobile company, it has sold 20,130 units in the same month in 2021. Moreover, the utility vehicle sales were at 32,226 units, as against 20,034 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 61 per cent, says M&M.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Tuesday reported a 60 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales at 32,298 units in October this year.
However, there was a dip in car and van sales by 25 per cent at 72 units, from 96 units in October 2021.
"Our sales volume continued to grow in October on the back of strong festive demand," M&M President, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra stated.
According to the automobile company, the commercial vehicles segment sold 20,980 units in October this year.
Total tractor sales were higher by 11 per cent at 51,994 units last month as compared to 47,017 units in October 2021, says M&M.
Domestic tractor sales were at 50,539 units as against 45,420 units in the same month last year, a growth of 11 per cent, while exports were down 9 per cent at 1,455 units as compared to 1,597 units in the year-ago month, the company said.
"Festive season kept the spirits high and led to very strong momentum in demand for tractors and farm machinery," states Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, M&M.
On the outlook, he said the recent government announcement of higher MSP for key Rabi crops, good moisture content in the soil, high reservoir levels and good progress in sowing for Rabi crops are all positives for continued good demand for tractors in coming months.
To recall, Mahindra and Mahindra reported a year-on-year increase in net profit of ₹934 crore for the June quarter. This had come as a result of improvement in sales of tractors and passenger vehicles and the low base effect in the corresponding quarter when production and sales were impacted by the stringent nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the covid pandemic. The company had reported a net profit of just ₹39 crore in the year-ago period.
