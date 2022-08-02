Strong Magnite SUV boosts Nissan's sales: Report

Nissan claimed that its domestic and international wholesales stood at 8,156 units of cars in July 2021. It is believed that the sales figures of Nissan were mainly driven by Nissan Magnite.
The automaker Nissan Motor India has announced that it has sold a total of 8,337 units of cars in July. Marking a growth of two per cent, the auto manufacturer has increased its sales in comparison to the same month last year.
Nissan claimed that its domestic and international wholesales stood at 8,156 units of cars in July 2021. Moreover, the automaker has sold a total of 8,012 vehicles in the month of July 2021.
It is believed that the sales figures of Nissan were mainly driven by Nissan Magnite. Nissan’s compact SUV has registered a sales of 50,000 units in India since it was launched in December of the year 2020.
The company is keeping a positive outlook in the upcoming festive season, says Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India. He further said in a statement that the automaker is optimistic of the oncoming festival season on the strength of bookings and higher production with improvement in the supply chain to meet customer demand if enjoying the Nissan Magnite in the festivals.
In order to increase its sales, Nissan India has also started a subscription plan that will enable customers to own a vehicle with a white plate and buy-back scheme in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi NCR.
As per the claims by Nissan, the automaker has announced that it exported a total of one million units of vehicles from its manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, dispatching vehicles to 108 countries across the globe.
It is noteworthy that Nissan Magnite has also successfully managed to create its demand in neighboring countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.
Nissan has recently launched the Red Edition of its Magnite SUV in India at a price of Rs. 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan produces its vehicles at the Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant near Chennai. It started its exports from Chennai in September of 2010. The automaker produces its cars for both the domestic segment and for exporting to countries like Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and Africa. It also exports its vehicles in some parts of Europe and West Asia.
