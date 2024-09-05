Electric vehicles don't need subsidies now, says transport minister Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari pointed to falling battery costs and low GST as reasons subsidies on EVs are no longer needed, with price parity expected in two years.
Despite government efforts, only 5.28% of two-wheelers and 1.99% of four-wheelers sold since 2018 are electric.
NEW DELHI:A day after heavy industries minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said the government is expected to finalize the third phase of its flagship electric mobility adoption scheme in a month or two, minister for transport and highways Nitin Gadkari stated that subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) may no longer be necessary for consumers.