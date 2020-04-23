Disruption in the supply chain due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus might significantly impact overall production operations of automobile makers once they resume manufacturing, ratings agency Crisil said in a report on Thursday.

Shortage of manpower and slower clearances at important ports would also create challenges for automakers when it comes to export and import of components and vehicles.

According to analysts at Crisil, if the lockdown is extended again in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune, there would be a material disruption in component supplies to vehicle makers – both sourced locally and imported.

Currently, Indian automobile makers source 80-85% of components for vehicles across segments in the domestic market, mainly from clusters such as the National Capital Region, Pune in Maharashtra, Mysuru in Karnataka, and Sriperumbudur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

“Any extension of the lockdown would dramatically increase the sourcing risk for products such as cast engine parts and transmission drives because major capacities are located in the Pune and Delhi-NCR belts. Passenger vehicles and two-wheelers will be particularly impacted since these two clusters are their major source of components," said Ajay Srinivasan, director, Crisil Research.

The rating agency also thinks that disruption in the logistics sector is expected to cause some anxiety for vehicle makers, since most use the JNPT, Chennai and Mundra ports to export and import components and vehicles.

“Congestion following slower clearance of goods at ports stemming from labour shortage and lack of significant uptake in export volumes is expected to push up shipping freight rates, and also extend the turnaround times through roadways. This will drive up the cost for supply chains in the short term," said Hemal Thakkar, director, Crisil Research.