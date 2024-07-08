Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath backs Ather e-scooter, says ‘bought it at MRP’, Tarun Mehta ‘didn’t even give a discount’
Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha, advocates supporting Indian products over foreign brands, highlighting Ather electric scooters as an example. He emphasises the importance of quality over marketing and urges Indians to back local businesses for economic growth and environmental benefits.
Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, recently took to Instagram to share his vision of patriotism and his support for Indian products and entrepreneurs. In his post, Kamath emphasised the importance of supporting homegrown brands over foreign franchises, highlighting various sectors such as clothes, jewellery, food, automobiles, and more.