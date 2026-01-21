Steel minimum import price: SC overturns 2018 Delhi HC order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a 2018 Delhi high court order that had upheld the Centre’s decision to impose a minimum import price (MIP) on mild steel from a date earlier than when the rule was officially published to curb cheap foreign supplies.

A bench of Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe allowed appeals filed by Vinayaga Marine Petro, Viraj Impex, K. Amishkumar Trading, and RKB Global, holding that they are entitled to protection under Paragraph 1.05(b) of the foreign trade policy (FTP).

This provision protects companies that had already made firm commercial commitments through banks before a new trade restriction came into force. In simple terms, it says that if the government suddenly changes import or export rules, genuine contracts supported by irrevocable Letters of Credit (LoC) issued earlier should not be affected.

The detailed written order is awaited to assess the full impact of the ruling.

The background The dispute dates back to February 2016, when the government imposed an MIP on several steel products to curb very cheap imports from countries such as China and South Korea and to protect domestic steel producers. Steel imported below the fixed price was not allowed to be cleared by customs.

The decision was uploaded on the website of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on 5 February 2016, but the notification was formally published in the Official Gazette only on 11 February 2016. The notification said imports backed by LoCs opened before the “date of the notification” would be exempt from the MIP.

However, the government treated 5 February as the cut-off date and denied protection to importers who had opened their LoCs between 5 and 11 February. The importers argued that the rule could legally take effect only from the date of its publication in the Gazette, and that a website notice could not override their contractual rights.

Vinayaga Marine Petro and K. Amishkumar Trading had imported mild steel from South Korea through GS Global Corp. Viraj Impex had imported steel from China through a Hong Kong-based supplier, with shipments from Tianjin and Shanghai. RKB Global had imported steel from South Korea and China through Hyundai Corporation and Winfaith Trading. The consignments were destined for Indian ports, including Mumbai and Kandla.