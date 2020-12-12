SUVs, compact cars drive Nov auto sales

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Passenger vehicle and two-wheeler sales grew for the fourth straight month in November as automakers added dealer inventory on hopes that demand will remain robust beyond the festive season
Passenger vehicle and two-wheeler sales grew for the fourth straight month in November as automakers added dealer inventory on hopes that demand will remain robust beyond the festive season. A low base of the year-earlier month also helped.
Wholesales or factory dispatches of cars, sport-utility vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles grew 4.65% from a year earlier to 285,367 units, showed data released on Friday by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).
