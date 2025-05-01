The Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) has been crash testing automobiles sold in India for almost a year and a half. It launched in December 2023 with models such as the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. Over the past 17 months, Bharat NCAP has evaluated numerous cars across various shapes and body styles. In 2025, the program also assessed several new passenger vehicles, including coupe and sub-compact SUVs.

Here’s a brief overview of the new passenger vehicles that Bharat NCAP has crash tested in 2025 so far: