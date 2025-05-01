SUVs that earn five star safety ratings in the Bharat NCAP crash tests in 2025

The Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) has been crash testing automobiles sold in India for almost a year and a half. It launched in December 2023 with models such as the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. Over the past 17 months, Bharat NCAP has evaluated numerous cars across various shapes and body styles. In 2025, the program also assessed several new passenger vehicles, including coupe and sub-compact SUVs.
Here’s a brief overview of the new passenger vehicles that Bharat NCAP has crash tested in 2025 so far:
Mahindra XEV 9e
The Mahindra XEV 9e was among the first crash tests conducted by BNCAP in 2025. This electric coupe SUV achieved five stars for both adult and child occupant protection. It scored a perfect 32 out of 32 in adult occupant protection, making it the safest vehicle tested by Bharat NCAP at that time, while it earned 45 out of 49 points in child occupant protection.
Equipped with safety features such as six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, auto park assist, three-point seatbelts for every occupant, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, the vehicle also includes a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Level-2 ADAS with forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking. The Mahindra XEV 9e is priced between ₹21.90 lakh and ₹30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra BE 6
The Mahindra BE 6, another electric SUV from the domestic giant, was tested by Bharat NCAP alongside the XEV 9e. Like the XEV 9e, the BE 6 also secured a five-star safety rating, scoring 31.97 out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 in child occupant protection.
While the BE 6 matched the XEV 9e’s score in child occupant protection, it scored slightly lower in adult occupant protection. It includes the same array of safety features as the XEV 9e and is priced from ₹18.90 lakh to ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Kylaq
The Skoda Kylaq, another recent SUV launch in India, was crash tested by BNCAP in January 2025, earning a five-star rating. This sub-four-metre SUV scored 30.88 out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 in child occupant protection.
The Skoda Kylaq features six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, a rear parking camera with sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Currently, it is the most affordable Skoda SUV in India, priced between ₹7.89 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Syros
The Kia Syros is another sub-four-metre SUV assessed by Bharat NCAP this year. It received 30.21 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection and 44.42 points out of 49 in child occupant protection.
Standard safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front, side, and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake. The Kia Syros also offers ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a Level-2 ADAS suite, with prices ranging from ₹9 lakh to ₹17.80 lakh (ex-showroom).