Suzuki Motorcycle has today launched new colours for its range of 125cc scooters, Suzuki Access 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street. The company has introduced the Suzuki Access 125 Standard Edition in ‘Metallic Dark Greenish Blue’ and ‘Metallic Matte Black’, and Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition in ‘Glossy Grey’. Similarly, Suzuki Burgman Street’s Standard Edition and Ride Connect Edition will now be available in ‘Glossy Grey’.

Both Suzuki Access 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street will now be launched with the government mandated side stand interlock to enhance safety and ensure that the vehicle does not start when the interlock is engaged.

View Full Image Suzuki Access 125

Apart from that, Suzuki Burgman Street comes with a dual tone seat colour and dual tone inner leg shield to build on its inherent premium flourish with an elegant finish.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new colour line-up of our scooters, Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street. These scooters have enjoyed a phenomenal market reception and we have incorporated these new exciting colours to strengthen the existing colours range of our best-selling scooters. The introduction of the new colours is aligned with the sensibilities of the new age customers. We are confident that these colours will come out as an apt choice for our young customers and shall enhance the stance and appeal of the popular Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street."

Suzuki Ride Connect available in both Access 125 and Burgman Street comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console that lets you sync your mobile phone to provide turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp alert, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

Both, Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street are equipped with the fuel injection engine technology and Suzuki Eco Performance Technology to boost power delivery and optimum combustion efficiency. Suzuki Access 125 comes with new features including premium chrome external fuel re-filling lid, bright LED headlamp and LED position lights.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.