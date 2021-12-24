Suzuki brings new colour options to Access 125 and Burgman Street

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new colour line-up of our scooters, Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street. These scooters have enjoyed a phenomenal market reception and we have incorporated these new exciting colours to strengthen the existing colours range of our best-selling scooters. The introduction of the new colours is aligned with the sensibilities of the new age customers. We are confident that these colours will come out as an apt choice for our young customers and shall enhance the stance and appeal of the popular Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street."