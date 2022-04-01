Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today introduced the Standard Edition of its recently launched scooter, Suzuki Avenis. The company earlier launched the Ride Connect Edition and Race Edition of the Avenis. To cater the overwhelming response, just within 3 months of the product launch, company decided to introduce additional option for the Avenis intenders to choose from, said SMIPL.

The two-wheeler maker recorded 65,495 unit sales in March 2022. The company sold 50,734 units in the domestic market and exported 14,761 units in March 2022. Cumulatively, SMIPL sold 754,938 units from April 2021 to March 2022 as compared to 591,846 in the previous financial year.

Powered by SEP Technology, Suzuki Avenis comes with a 125cc engine with FI technology and a light weight body of 106 kgs to deliver power of 8.7ps@6750rpm and torque of 10Nm@5500rpm.

The Standard Edition will continue to be equipped with an external hinge type fuel cap for ease of fuelling and features like large under seat space. Advanced sporty styling, Motorcycle inspired rear indicators, body mount bright LED headlamp and LED tail lamp which add to overall style quotient of the scooter have been kept as it is in the Standard Edition.

Suzuki Avenis has a motorcycle inspired split grab rail, sporty muffler cover, speedy looking alloy wheels, trendy graphics with bold SUZUKI branding on the floor board, thus providing a sporty feel to this premium scooter and making it a perfect choice for the consumer.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.," We are thankful to our customers for the response that Avenis has received in the Indian market. The scooter was launched with a thought process that a product with a trusted engine and advanced sporty design has the ability to disrupt the market. It turned out to be true as we got phenomenal response from the customers for Avenis. In fact, today Avenis has become one of the high selling products from the house of Suzuki Motorcycle India. The introduction of the Standard Edition of Avenis is an effort from the company to provide Gen Z customers with more options to choose from."

Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition comes at a price of ₹86,500 (ex-showroom).

