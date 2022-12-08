Suzuki Burgman Street EX launched in India: Check price, features and more

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched its all new Burgman Street EX in India. This 125cc premium scooter has been priced at ₹1,12,300 (ex-showroom). It is available for purchase in three colours which are Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No.2, Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Metallic Royal Bronze. The scooter makes the use of the Eco Performance Alpha engine, engine auto stop-start (EASS) system and silent starter system.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched its all new Burgman Street EX in India. This 125cc premium scooter has been priced at ₹1,12,300 (ex-showroom). It is available for purchase in three colours which are Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No.2, Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Metallic Royal Bronze. The scooter makes the use of the Eco Performance Alpha engine, engine auto stop-start (EASS) system and silent starter system.
The Suzuki Burgman Street EX scooter is powered with FI technology whereas the Eco Performance Alpha engine is the further advanced version of Suzuki Eco Performance technology, which provides high fuel efficiency. Moreover, the technology comes coupled with EASS functionality that automatically closes down the engine when idle and restarts it as soon as the rider throttles. It will help to reduce the fuel consumption and emissions. This will be beneficial especially at traffic signals.
A major highlight of this Suzuki scooter is its new silent starter system. This will enable the scooter to start smoothly. It will work in conjunction with EASS to smoothly re-start the engine when the rider turns on the throttle to resume riding.
Speaking of the tyres, this premium scooter rides on a 12-inch rear tyre that is now bigger, wider and comes with a luxurious look. Moreover, it gets larger diameter wheels to ride efficiently in the city. Some other highlights of the Suzuki Burgman Street EX include the company’s Ride Connect that comes with the Bluetooth-enabled digital console. It will allow the rider to sync the mobile phone seamlessly with the vehicle to make use of features such as turn by turn navigation, incoming calls, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display as well as missed call and unread SMS alert.
Some other notifications which are visible on the digital console include speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display along with the estimated time of arrival. It is also easy to connect the phone to the console as per the company and both iOS as well as Android smartphones can be connected.
For aesthetics, this Suzuki scooter features a luxurious body design along with front and rear light systems with LED lights for enhanced visibility.
