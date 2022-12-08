Suzuki Burgman Street EX launched in India: Check price, features and more

Speaking of the tyres, this premium scooter rides on a 12-inch rear tyre that is now bigger, wider and comes with a luxurious look. Moreover, it gets larger diameter wheels to ride efficiently in the city. Some other highlights of the Suzuki Burgman Street EX include the company’s Ride Connect that comes with the Bluetooth-enabled digital console. It will allow the rider to sync the mobile phone seamlessly with the vehicle to make use of features such as turn by turn navigation, incoming calls, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display as well as missed call and unread SMS alert.