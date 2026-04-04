Suzuki Burgman Street India price, engine, TFT display, features and more

Suzuki India has launched the second-generation Burgman Street in the Indian market. The updated 125cc scooter comes with a refreshed design, an updated engine, and a new TFT display variant while packing a price tag of less than ₹1,20,000.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Suzuki scooter.

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Suzuki Burgman Street price and availability: The new Suzuki Burgman Street is available in two variants. The base Ride Connect Edition is priced at ₹101,944 (ex-showroom), while the top-end Ride Connect TFT Edition costs ₹113,220 (ex-showroom).

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Suzuki says the scooter will be available to buy across all its dealerships in India starting April 8. The standard variant is available in five colors, including Metallic Royal Bronze and Pearl Mat Shadow Green. The TFT Edition comes in five dual-tone color options featuring Metallic Mat Luxe Copper accents.

Variant Color Options Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Ride Connect Edition Metallic Royal Bronze, Pearl Mat Shadow Green, Pearl Grace White, Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue ₹ 101,944 Ride Connect TFT Edition Metallic Mat Black No. 2/Luxe Copper, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue/Luxe Copper, Metallic Mat Platinum Silver No. 2/Luxe Copper, Metallic Royal Bronze/Luxe Copper, Pearl Grace White/Luxe Copper ₹ 113,220

Suzuki Burgman Street design and features: On the design front, the scooter comes with body-mounted split-lens LED headlights with integrated position lights, compact LED turn signals, and an updated LED rear combination light. Suzuki has also added a new dark smoked windscreen, an upswept muffler, and a tail-mounted fuel lid to make refueling easier.

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The Burgman Street features a 5.5-litre fuel tank and an expanded 24.6-litre underseat storage compartment. It also comes with support for front storage pockets, dual utility hooks, and a USB charging outlet. As for built-in convenience features, the new Suzuk scooter features support for Suzuki Easy Start system along with a side stand interlock .

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The top-tier Ride Connect TFT Edition comes with a few exclusive upgrades. This includes a 4.2-inch color TFT LCD screen, a keyless ignition system, and an answer-back function to help locate the scooter in crowded parking areas.

Feature Specification Engine 124cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC Power & Torque 6.2 kW power, 10.2 Nm torque Braking Combined Brake System Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 litres (tail-mounted lid) Storage 24.6-litre underseat compartment Display 4.2-inch color TFT LCD (TFT Edition only) Key Features LED lighting, USB charging, Suzuki Easy Start, side stand interlock, keyless system (TFT Edition)