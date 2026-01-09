Suzuki e-Access debuts in India, open for booking. Top 5 facts buyers must know

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIL) has launched its first-ever electric scooter Suzuki e-Access at ₹188,490 (ex-showroom). The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has announced the commencement of booking for the Suzuki e-Access electric scooter, which promises up to 95 km range on a single charge, at a top speed of 71 kmph.

Powered by a 3.07 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack, the Suzuki e-Access was showcased in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 last year, where it grabbed a lot of attention. Now, with the electric scooter launched, Suzuki has entered the Indian electric two-wheeler market, where several EV startups and legacy players are present with their respective products.

With the demand and popularity of electric scooters rising at a gradual pace, especially in the urban markets across India, Suzuki is aiming to grab a sizeable foothold with the Suzuki e-Access.

If you are planning to buy the Suzuki e-Access, here are the top five facts the buyers must know.

Suzuki e-Access: Price and booking

Suzuki e-Access is priced at ₹188,490 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter is now available for bookings across all authorised Suzuki dealerships in India. Additionally, the Suzuki e-Access can be purchased through Flipkart.

Suzuki e-Access: Available with various offers

Suzuki is offering several offers for the e-Access customers to enhance its value for money. The Suzuki e-Access will be available with an extended warrant of up to seven years or 80,000 km at no additional cost. The company is also offering a complimentary buy-back assurance of up to 60% of the scooter's original value after three years, as an introductory offer. The existing Suzuki customers will be able to get a loyalty bonus of up to ₹10,000, while the non-Suzuki customers will get an welcome bonus of up to ₹7,000 while buying the e-Access. Suzuki is also offering finance schemes starting at an interest rate of 5.99%. Also, there are flexible rental options available for the Suzuki e-Access ranging between 24 hours and three hours.

Suzuki e-Access: Available in four colour options

The Suzuki e-Access electric scooter is available in four different dual-tone colour options. These colour options are: Metallic Mat Black with Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, Pearl Grace White with Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Jade Green with Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, and Metallic Mat Stellar Blue with Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray. The scooter was already available in three dual-tone colour options, and now the Metallic Mat Stellar Blue with Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray shade has been introduced as a new one.

Suzuki e-Access: Battery, range, performance

The Suzuki e-Access is powered by a 3.07 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LIP) battery pack. Paired with an electric motor, this battery pack enables the electric scoter to run up to 95 km on a single charge. The electric propulsion system is capable of churning out 5.49 bhp peak power and 15 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of running at a top speed of 71 kmph. The Suzuki e-Access comes with portable charger. It can be charged using home charging solutions as well as there is fast charging technology also. Using a regular charger the EV can be topped up in six hours and 42 minutes, while it takes two hours and 12 minutes to be fully charged using a fast charger. Suzuki e-Access claims to offer seamless acceleration and same responsive feeling even at 10% charge. It comes with three ride modes: Eco, Ride A, and Ride B. Also, there is a reverse mode and regenerative braking.

