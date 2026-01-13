Suzuki e-Access vs Ather 450 Apex: Price and powertrain compared for buyers

Suzuki e-Access is the latest entrant in the Indian electric two-wheeler, at a price point, which also has other models like the Ather 450 Apex.

HT Auto Desk
Published13 Jan 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Suzuki e-Access is the latest entrant in the Indian electric two-wheeler, at a price point, which also has other models like the Ather 450 Apex.
Suzuki e-Access is the latest entrant in the Indian electric two-wheeler, at a price point, which also has other models like the Ather 450 Apex.

Suzuki has finally entered the Indian electric two-wheeler market by launching the long-awaited e-Access electric scooter. The Suzuki e-Access electric scooter was launched in India at a price of 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom). This marked the entry of another legacy player in this space, which was initially dominated by the startups. The Suzuki e-Access comes challenging several rivals in this segment, both from other legacy players and EV startups.

At this price point, one of the key rivals for the Suzuki e-Access will be the Ather 450 Apex, from one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India. Here is a quick comparison of the Suzuki e-Access and Ather 450 Apex to understand which one suits better.

Suzuki e-Access vs Ather 450 Apex: Price

ModelPrice (ex-showroom)
Suzuki e-Access 188,490
Ather 450 Apex 189,946

The Suzuki e-Access comes priced slightly lower than the Ather 450 Apex. The Ather 450 Apex comes priced at 189,946 (ex-showroom), in comparison to the Suzuki e-Access that is priced at 188,490 (ex-showroom).

Suzuki e-Access vs Ather 450 Apex: Powertrain

Suzuki e-Access vs Ather 450 Apex: Powertrain comparison
Suzuki e-AccessAther 450 Apex
Battery pack3.07 kWh3.7 kWh
Peak power5.49 bhp9.38 bhp
Peak torque15 Nm26 Nm
Max range95 km157 km
Top speed71 kmph100 kmph
0 to 80% charge4.30 hours4.30 hours

The Suzuki e-Access is powered by a 3.07 kWh battery pack that promises up to 95 km range at a top speed of 71 kmph. This EV is capable of churning out 5.49 bhp peak power and 15 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the Ather 450 Apex comes with a slightly bigger 3.7 kWh battery pack that promises up to 157 km range on a single charge. Also, it is capable of running at a top speed of 100 kmph. This EV generates 9,38 bhp peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque.

Suzuki e-Access vs Ather 450 Apex: Verdict

Clearly, when it comes to powertrain, the Ather 450 Apex is sportier and offers sharper performance as compared to the Suzuki e-Access. The Suzuki e-Access is slightly cheaper, but considering what the Ather 450 Apex is offering at a premium of 1,456, the Ather EV has an edge over its rival.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsSuzuki e-Access vs Ather 450 Apex: Price and powertrain compared for buyers
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.