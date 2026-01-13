Suzuki e-Access vs Ather 450 Apex: Price and powertrain compared for buyers

Suzuki has finally entered the Indian electric two-wheeler market by launching the long-awaited e-Access electric scooter. The Suzuki e-Access electric scooter was launched in India at a price of ₹1.88 lakh (ex-showroom). This marked the entry of another legacy player in this space, which was initially dominated by the startups. The Suzuki e-Access comes challenging several rivals in this segment, both from other legacy players and EV startups.

At this price point, one of the key rivals for the Suzuki e-Access will be the Ather 450 Apex, from one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India. Here is a quick comparison of the Suzuki e-Access and Ather 450 Apex to understand which one suits better.

Suzuki e-Access vs Ather 450 Apex: Price

Model Price (ex-showroom) Suzuki e-Access ₹ 188,490 Ather 450 Apex ₹ 189,946

The Suzuki e-Access comes priced slightly lower than the Ather 450 Apex. The Ather 450 Apex comes priced at ₹189,946 (ex-showroom), in comparison to the Suzuki e-Access that is priced at ₹188,490 (ex-showroom).

Suzuki e-Access vs Ather 450 Apex: Powertrain

Suzuki e-Access vs Ather 450 Apex: Powertrain comparison Suzuki e-Access Ather 450 Apex Battery pack 3.07 kWh 3.7 kWh Peak power 5.49 bhp 9.38 bhp Peak torque 15 Nm 26 Nm Max range 95 km 157 km Top speed 71 kmph 100 kmph 0 to 80% charge 4.30 hours 4.30 hours

The Suzuki e-Access is powered by a 3.07 kWh battery pack that promises up to 95 km range at a top speed of 71 kmph. This EV is capable of churning out 5.49 bhp peak power and 15 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the Ather 450 Apex comes with a slightly bigger 3.7 kWh battery pack that promises up to 157 km range on a single charge. Also, it is capable of running at a top speed of 100 kmph. This EV generates 9,38 bhp peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque.