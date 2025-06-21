Suzuki e Access vs Bajaj Chetak 3001: Which electric scooter should you buy?

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is buzzing with activity, and the latest addition to the space is the Bajaj Chetak 3001. Priced at ₹99,990 (ex-showroom), the Chetak 3001 is now the most affordable variant in the Chetak lineup. Designed specifically for cost-conscious urban commuters, this model balances functionality and affordability while maintaining the brand's signature retro-modern appeal.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India is preparing to enter the electric mobility space with the upcoming Suzuki e Access. Although the scooter is yet to be launched officially, it has already sparked interest among enthusiasts and EV buyers. Once introduced, it will go up against well-established electric scooters like the Honda Activa e:, Ola S1 X+, and notably, the newly launched Chetak 3001.

Suzuki e Access vs Bajaj Chetak 3001: Pricing Comparison When it comes to pricing, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 holds a significant advantage. With its sub- ₹1 lakh price tag, it undercuts most of its direct rivals. In contrast, while Suzuki hasn’t announced the final price of the e Access, industry insiders estimate it to fall between ₹1.10 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). If priced on the higher end, Suzuki may find it difficult to woo budget-conscious customers already drawn to Bajaj’s more accessible offering.

Suzuki e Access vs Bajaj Chetak 3001: Specification Showdown Under the hood, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is powered by a 3 kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 127 km and a top speed of 63 kmph. It charges from 0 to 80% in about 3 hours and 50 minutes using a standard 750W charger, although it lacks fast-charging capabilities.

The Suzuki e Access, while also featuring a 3 kWh battery, delivers a shorter range of 95 km. This is due to its less energy-dense LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cells, which prioritize safety and longevity over range. However, the e Access compensates with fast charging support, enabling a full charge in 2 hours and 45 minutes, while a standard charge takes approximately 6 hours and 42 minutes. Additionally, it edges out the Chetak 3001 slightly in terms of top speed, clocking in at 71 kmph.

Suzuki e Access vs Bajaj Chetak 3001: Verdict The Bajaj Chetak 3001 appears to be a smart choice for riders seeking affordability and reliable range without the need for fast charging. On the other hand, the Suzuki e Access, though more expensive, brings in faster charging and a higher top speed — appealing to those prioritizing performance and charging convenience.