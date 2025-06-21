Suzuki e Access vs Bajaj Chetak 3001: Which electric scooter should you buy?

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is buzzing with activity, and the latest addition to the space is the Bajaj Chetak 3001. Priced at ₹99,990 (ex-showroom), the Chetak 3001 is now the most affordable variant in the Chetak lineup. Designed specifically for cost-conscious urban commuters, this model balances functionality and affordability while maintaining the brand's signature retro-modern appeal.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India is preparing to enter the electric mobility space with the upcoming Suzuki e Access. Although the scooter is yet to be launched officially, it has already sparked interest among enthusiasts and EV buyers. Once introduced, it will go up against well-established electric scooters like the Honda Activa e:, Ola S1 X+, and notably, the newly launched Chetak 3001.

Suzuki e Access vs Bajaj Chetak 3001: Pricing Comparison When it comes to pricing, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 holds a significant advantage. With its sub- ₹1 lakh price tag, it undercuts most of its direct rivals. In contrast, while Suzuki hasn’t announced the final price of the e Access, industry insiders estimate it to fall between ₹1.10 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). If priced on the higher end, Suzuki may find it difficult to woo budget-conscious customers already drawn to Bajaj’s more accessible offering.

Suzuki e Access vs Bajaj Chetak 3001: Specification Showdown Under the hood, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is powered by a 3 kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 127 km and a top speed of 63 kmph. It charges from 0 to 80% in about 3 hours and 50 minutes using a standard 750W charger, although it lacks fast-charging capabilities.

The Suzuki e Access, while also featuring a 3 kWh battery, delivers a shorter range of 95 km. This is due to its less energy-dense LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cells, which prioritize safety and longevity over range. However, the e Access compensates with fast charging support, enabling a full charge in 2 hours and 45 minutes, while a standard charge takes approximately 6 hours and 42 minutes. Additionally, it edges out the Chetak 3001 slightly in terms of top speed, clocking in at 71 kmph.

Suzuki e Access vs Bajaj Chetak 3001: Verdict The Bajaj Chetak 3001 appears to be a smart choice for riders seeking affordability and reliable range without the need for fast charging. On the other hand, the Suzuki e Access, though more expensive, brings in faster charging and a higher top speed — appealing to those prioritizing performance and charging convenience.

Ultimately, both scooters serve different customer needs, and the final choice will depend on individual preferences, commute patterns, and budget considerations. As competition heats up in the EV segment, Indian buyers are the real winners with more choices and better tech on offer.