Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) launched a new 250cc sports adventure tourer, V-Strom SX in the Indian market. This launch also marked Suzuki Motorcycle India’s entry in the 250cc sports adventure tourer segment. The Japanese two wheeler major targets daily commuters and adventure enthusiasts with V-Strom SX.

The V-Strom SX gets its toughness from its rugged, adventure-inspired chassis. The slender shell refers to a slim exterior shape owing to the compact engine design that appears to be wrapped in a “protector-like" shell. A well rounded chassis forms the backbone of the V-Strom SX bringing together a feature set suited for riding both on paved and unpaved roads.

The beak design of this sports adventure tourer is inspired by DR-Z racer and DR- BIG off-road models. The LED octagonal shaped headlights provides sleek look. At the back of the sports adventure tourer, the LED tail lights are highly visible at night.

At the heart, Suzuki V-Strom SX comes with Suzuki Oil-Cooling System (SOCS), engine. The 249cc, 4 stroke, 1-cylinder, oil cooler SOHC V-Strom SX engine adopted analytic technology from MotoGP that was used to develop the valves, shim type roller rocker arms, retainers and piston to reduce the weight.

It comes with Suzuki Ride Connect and USB outlet. Suzuki Easy Start System allows the engine to start with a click of a button. The motorcycle is equipped with Suzuki Ride Connect feature which comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console that syncs mobile phone with the Suzuki V-Strom SX to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert and WhatsApp Alert display and missed call, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

A USB outlet on the left side of the instrument cluster is capable of charging a device. It glows blue making it easy to spot and use it even in low light situations.

The sports adventure tourer comes with sensors to provide data to the electronic fuel injection to monitor and deliver ideal amount of fuel to match the riding conditions. The V-Strom SX will be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships across India. It has been priced at ₹2.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

