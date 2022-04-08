Suzuki enters 250cc sports adventure segment with V-Strom SX. All details

It comes with Suzuki Ride Connect and USB outlet. Suzuki Easy Start System allows the engine to start with a click of a button. The motorcycle is equipped with Suzuki Ride Connect feature which comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console that syncs mobile phone with the Suzuki V-Strom SX to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert and WhatsApp Alert display and missed call, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.