Auto News
A passage to India: Why Suzuki chose to unveil the e Vitara, its first EV, in Europe
Shobha Mathur 9 min read 13 Feb 2025, 07:03 PM IST
Summary
- Japanese firms haven’t embraced EVs the way their rivals have worldwide. Instead, they have been championing hybrids and, in Maruti Suzuki’s case, compressed natural gas-powered vehicles, as well. We look at how the e Vitara will change that for Suzuki and its partner Toyota, globally, and in India.
New Delhi: November 4, 2024 marked a seismic shift for Suzuki Motor Corporation. That was the day the curtains went up on its first electric vehicle (EV), the e Vitara. The unveiling, however, did not take place in India—that honour went to Milan, Italy.
