The Maruti management has already indicated in its Q3 FY25 earnings call that profit margins on EVs will not match ICE vehicles over the next few years. “If the profit of an electric vehicle was equal to that of an ICE vehicle, why would the government support so much at the central and state level," said Rahul Bharti, executive director, corporate affairs, at Maruti Suzuki India. “The fact that there is a drastic reduction of GST (from 12% to 5% from August 2019), and that there are so many subsidies at different levels, demand side and supply side, means that that there is a difference (in profitability)."