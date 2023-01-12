Suzuki eyes FY24 export record from key market India3 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Growing domestic sales and its role as an exports hub makes India a key partner to Suzuki’s global plans.
NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, contributes 50-60% to Suzuki Motor Corp.’s (SMC) global operations, making it the Japanese automaker’s biggest market, Toshihiro Suzuki, president, SMC, said on Wednesday.