Growing domestic sales and its role as an exports hub makes India a key partner to Suzuki’s global plans.

“India is important to us not only as a domestic market, but also as a global export base. We doubled our exports from here last fiscal, and expect exports to set a new record in FY24," Suzuki said in an interview at the Auto Expo 2023.

Maruti Suzuki showcased its electric SUV concept, the eVX at the show, sharing a glimpse of the company’s first full electric offering. The carmaker’s first full-electric EV is slated for a 2025 launch. It will be built at its manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The group will invest ₹10,000 crore for the production of EVs and batteries in India, the company said.

It will develop EVs grounds-up for India, so that it can benefit from scale and localization efforts, unlike the trajectory of other carmakers, such as Tata Motors, who have introduced two generations of EVs derived from their existing internal combustion-engine (ICE) portfolio. While both Suzuki and Maruti are preparing an EV platform, they are also taking a comprehensive view of the market with many other options such as ethanol and flex fuel vehicles, hybrids, and CNG. The company is in talks with the Indian government to determine the most effective solution for the Indian market, said Suzuki.

While Suzuki is strengthening its SUV portfolio, with two products slated for a Thursday launch, it continues to bet on its original bread-and-butter small car segment, he added.

“On Thursday, we plan to launch two SUVs; we are in the process of taking action and recovering our market share. But even as currently the SUV market is booming, what’s the next boom is also something one needs to watch."

“In India, small cars are still an important category. There are 1.4 billion people in India, but only 0.3 billion are using passenger vehicles, so the penetration of PVs is very low and there is an unserved market of 1.1 billion people. There is a big revolution happening in the population. In Japan, we had wired phones, which changed to mobiles and now smartphones. Developed countries like the US and Japan had all these phases, but people in India directly jumped to smartphones. If you try to replicate the process for the auto industry, you may not require big cars, it might just be small cars that people use for mobility. In Japan, SMC is known for manufacturing the Kei (microcar) car, which is apt for and matches the requirements of the Japanese. So, we will keep supplying products that cater to the requirement of the local customers," Suzuki added.

India has the potential to be the world’s largest automotive market, he added. “There are challenges faced by the global economy and auto industry, including the Russia-Ukraine war, covid, and semiconductor shortage, which have had significant impact on the industry. But India has the potential to attain that position."